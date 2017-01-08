Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 7:05 am GMT+8

Couple detained, equipment for fish bomb seized

SEMPORNA, Jan 8 — A married couple was detained and equipment, believed to be used for making fish bomb, was seized from their boat at Pulau Sipanggao yesterday.

Region Four Marine Operation Force (MOF) Commander ACP Mohamad Madun said the man and woman, aged 35 and 36, were detained at about 4 pm during a patrol in the area.

Following a search on their boat, the MOF found, among others, a bottle containing Ammonia fertiliser and a detonator, believed to be used to bomb fish, he said in a statement here today.

He said also found on the boat was 100 packets containing crystal-like powder, believed to be drug.

The couple was taken to the MOF base in Semporna for investigation under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 and also for drug possession, he added. — Bernama

