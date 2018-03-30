Couple charged with masquerading as Datuk Seri, Datin Seri to deceive police

KLANG, March 30 — A married couple were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with masquerading as a ‘Datuk Seri’ and a ‘Datin Seri’ to deceive the police.

G. Kumara Guru, 29, and S. Nishanthini, 28, claimed trial when the charge was read out to them in separate magistrate’s courts.

Kumara Guru allegedly posed as a ‘Datuk Seri’ to deceive two policemen at Persiaran Batu Belah, Bukit Raja here at about 6.30am on March 17.

Nishanthini allegedly used the title ‘Datin Seri’ on her business cards and Facebook account, at the location, time and date.

The charge under Section 419 of the Penal Code carries up to seven years jail or a fine or both, upon conviction. — Bernama