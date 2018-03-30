Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Couple charged with masquerading as Datuk Seri, Datin Seri to deceive police

Friday March 30, 2018
09:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Najib unveils incentives worth RM2.9b for Bumi entrepreneursNajib unveils incentives worth RM2.9b for Bumi entrepreneurs

Pickford can be England’s World Cup keeper, says AllardycePickford can be England’s World Cup keeper, says Allardyce

China’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ handed death sentence for murdering 11China’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ handed death sentence for murdering 11

The Edit: Dachshund museum opens in GermanyThe Edit: Dachshund museum opens in Germany

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KLANG, March 30 — A married couple were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with masquerading as a ‘Datuk Seri’ and a ‘Datin Seri’ to deceive the police.

G. Kumara Guru, 29, and S. Nishanthini, 28, claimed trial when the charge was read out to them in separate magistrate’s courts.

Kumara Guru allegedly posed as a ‘Datuk Seri’ to deceive two policemen at Persiaran Batu Belah, Bukit Raja here at about 6.30am on March 17.

Nishanthini allegedly used the title ‘Datin Seri’ on her business cards and Facebook account, at the location, time and date.

The charge under Section 419 of the Penal Code carries up to seven years jail or a fine or both, upon conviction. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram