Couple charge with trafficking in Filipina maid

SHAH ALAM, Sept 14 — A cost control officer with an oil exploration company and his wife were charged in the Sessions Court here today with trafficking in a Filipina maid for purpose of exploitation by use of force.

Mohamad Afzan Azemi, 35, and Norazni Razali, 30, who is a finance manager, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Mohd Sabri Ismail.

They were alleged to have committed the offence on Joramie Garcia Torres, 31, at a house in Denai Alam here between Jan 23 and Aug 31 this year.

The charge, under Section 13 (b) of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and liable to fine , if found guilty.

Mohd Sabri allowed the couple to be freed on bail of RM20,000 in one surety each. He also set Oct 24 for mention.

They posted the bail.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azilah Mat prosecuted, while lawyer K. Murali represented the couple. — Bernama