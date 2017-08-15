Country loses RM15.2m through illegal logging in Peninsula from 2006-2016

Illegal logging activities in Peninsular Malaysia has resulted in the country losing about RM15.2 million from 2006 to 2016. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Illegal logging activities in Peninsular Malaysia has resulted in the country losing about RM15.2 million from 2006 to 2016, Deputy Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Hamim Samuri told the Dewan Negara sitting today.

He said during the same period, 256 illegal logging cases were recorded and 229 people arrested in connection to them.

“Illegal logging refers to any activity that is conducted without a licence, is planned, using heavy machinery,” he said in reply to a question from Senator S. Bagiam Ayem Perumal, who asked about the amount of losses incurred from illegal logging in the country.

Replying to a supplementary question on the use of the latest technology to curb illegal logging activities, as done in other countries, Hamim said among others, the ministry employed the use of drones, satellite observations and remote sensing.

It also conducted programmes to increase surveillance of logging activities including the 1Malaysia Biodiversity Enforcement Operation Network (1MBEON) and operations by the Centralised Enforcement Team, and the Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department Elite Team. — Bernama