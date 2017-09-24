Counter terrorism, cybercrime among matters to be discussed in Beijing, says Zahid

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is scheduled to attend the 86th General Assembly of Interpol in China. ― Bernama picBEIJING, Sept 24 — Kuala Lumpur’s move to establish counter-terrorism cooperation with Beijing and the focus on combating cybercrime are among the highlights of Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s three-day working visit to China, beginning Monday.

The deputy prime minister is scheduled to attend the 86th General Assembly of Interpol, here, on Tuesday which will be opened by People’s Republic of China (PRC) President Xi Jinping.

According to a statement made available to Malaysian press, here, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, is then scheduled to make a courtesy call on the Premier of the State Council of the PRC, Li Keqiang,

During his tight itinerary, Ahmad Zahid is also scheduled to meet Minister of Public Security of the PRC, Guo Sheng Kun and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, Meng Jianzhu.

“Both sides will exchange views on bilateral security cooperation including counter-terrorism initiatives through the establishment of the Counter-Messaging Centre (CMC) in Malaysia, and cooperation in other security matters such as international criminal networks as well as cybercrime,” he said.

On the General Assembly of Interpol themed, “Connecting Police for a Safer World”, Ahmad Zahid said it would focus on efforts in providing an effective communication platform among all Interpol member states in information sharing as well as in enhancing the capacity to combat international crime in all forms.

“It also illustrates Interpol’s increased emphasis on its role in promoting cooperation amongst the police agencies around the world in upholding international peace and security against the ever increasing global threats,” he said.

The deputy prime minister said Malaysia’s participation in the 86th General Assembly of Interpol reflected the country’s commitment to combating international crime, including the threat of violence, cybercrime, organised crime and extremist and radical terrorist movements as outlined in Resolution 2178 of the United Nations Security Council.

“During this session, Malaysia has focused on issues related to cybercrime which has resulted in the loss of millions of ringgit to the country,” he said.

The 86th General Assembly of Interpol will be attended by high-level delegates from 157 Interpol member countries. — Bernama