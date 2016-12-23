Council says Jamal’s resort shuttered for missing approvals

Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos' resort in Sekinchan was sealed by the Sabak Bernam District Council yesterday morning. ― Picture courtesy of Jamal YunosSHAH ALAM, Dec 23 ― Only a day after staging a water cut protest clad in a towel at the Selangor State Secretariat building here, Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos' resort in Sekinchan was sealed by the Sabak Bernam District Council (MDSB) yesterday morning.

Jamal, who is the chairman of the coalition of Malay non-governmental organisations (NGOs) said it was clearly politically motivated and accused the state government of using arbitrary power by directing MDSB to carry out the act.

“I have obeyed all the conditions to convert the agricultural land to residential land and I paid all the fines and all other related charges. I have been running the business for five years. It is clear that it is a politically motivated move by the state government.

“Why not tear down the houses and gambling centres built on Malay reserve land in Sekinchan and Sungai Besar? They should be penalised not me,” he said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

Jamal said he was informed that MDSB had been directed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to take immediate action to seal the resort.

He said MDSB's action forced all bookings at the resort to be cancelled. The resort has about 30 employees, most of whom are from surrounding villages.

Jamal, who is also Sungai Besar Umno division chief was upset when four hours after the notice was pasted on the resort, they started demolishing the building structure at the rear of the resort comprising 100 units of accommodation.

However, he said the demolition was stopped by his lawyer.

Yesterday, Jamal, carrying a dipper, a bar of soap and a toothbrush had appeared at the Selangor State Secretariat building to 'take a bath at the mentri besar's office, following a water cut at his house for the past three days.

Meanwhile, MDSB president Azlinda Azman said the closing down order was issued as the resort was operating without a valid licence under the Hotel Bylaws (Sabak Bernam Municipal Council) 2013.

She said Jamal failed to comply with certain conditions set out in the application for a Certificate of Fitness for Occupation (CFO) and until now the management has failed to produce the building Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) and give a proper explanation despite being given a time frame.

“Thus, on December 19 at the last meeting we decided to take action (seizure),” she said, stressing the foreclosure action had nothing to do with Jamal's protest at the Secretariat building yesterday.

Regarding the demolition of building structures at the resort, Azlinda said it was not done by the MDSB instead by the District Land Department. ― Bernama