Costs of flood damage to infrastructure in Kelantan may reach over RM30m

Thursday January 26, 2017
09:13 PM GMT+8

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (second right) surveying a house submerged in mud in Kampung Bukit Besi, Machang, January 15, 2017. — Bernama picDeputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (second right) surveying a house submerged in mud in Kampung Bukit Besi, Machang, January 15, 2017. — Bernama picBACHOK, Jan 26 — The Rural and Regional Development Ministry has estimated the costs in damage to infrastructure in Kelantan due to the flood since last month until now, to be over RM30 million.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said this had exceeded the sum estimated earlier as the flood this time was bigger than last year’s.

“Definitely a lot of basic facilities like village roads, drains, kindergartens and community halls have been damaged in the flood,” he told reporters after opening the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pak Badol Parent-Teacher Association’s annual general meeting, here, today.

At the event, he also handed out aid of basic necessities to 141 flood victims in Bachok.

Ahmad Jazlan said all Federal Village Security and Development Committee (JKKKP) chairmen in Kelantan needed to do a survey and list the damaged facilities in their respective areas.

“A report on this should be submitted to the ministry’s (branch) office in Kota Baru for the damage to be assessed and repairs done as soon as possible.” He said when doing the survey, the JKKKP chairmen must set aside political interest as what was more important was the people’s interest.

Ahmad Jazlan said if anyone of them went against this instruction, the ministry would not hesitate to take appropriate action. — Bernama

