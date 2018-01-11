Cosmetics trader slashed: Police on the hunt for four key suspects

Four men attacked Mohd Nor Syazrin Rasdi at about 9pm as he was at his cosmetics products stall with three workers, Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said January 6, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/DTTBSHAH ALAM, Jan 11 — Police have launched a manhunt for four key suspects identified to be involved in the death of a cosmetics products trader who was slashed by a group of men at the section 25 night market here last Saturday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said the four suspects, all foreigners, were identified after police questioned 10 people, including two women, aged between 24 and 34, who were detained since five days ago to facilitate investigation.

“From information obtained, they (suspects) used to have a fight and had hit the victim in May last year,” he told reporters here today.

In the 9pm incident last Saturday, Mohd Nor Syazrin Rasdi, 29, died on the spot with several stab wounds. — Bernama