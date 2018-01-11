Kuala Lumpur 22°C, Rain

Malaysia

Cosmetics trader slashed: Police on the hunt for four key suspects

Thursday January 11, 2018
10:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Five women accuse James Franco of sexual misconductThe Edit: Five women accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct

All jewels stolen from Paris’s Ritz hotel recoveredAll jewels stolen from Paris’s Ritz hotel recovered

Oil breaches US$70, experts agree world glut dealt with by OpecOil breaches US$70, experts agree world glut dealt with by Opec

The Edit: Tycoon Maezawa lends US$110m Basquiat art to US museumThe Edit: Tycoon Maezawa lends US$110m Basquiat art to US museum

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Four men attacked Mohd Nor Syazrin Rasdi at about 9pm as he was at his cosmetics products stall with three workers, Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said January 6, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/DTTBFour men attacked Mohd Nor Syazrin Rasdi at about 9pm as he was at his cosmetics products stall with three workers, Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said January 6, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/DTTBSHAH ALAM, Jan 11 — Police have launched a manhunt for four key suspects identified to be involved in the death of a cosmetics products trader who was slashed by a group of men at the section 25 night market here last Saturday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said the four suspects, all foreigners, were identified after police questioned 10 people, including two women, aged between 24 and 34, who were detained since five days ago to facilitate investigation.

“From information obtained, they (suspects) used to have a fight and had hit the victim in May last year,” he told reporters here today.

In the 9pm incident last Saturday, Mohd Nor Syazrin Rasdi, 29, died on the spot with several stab wounds. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline