Corruption case: Engineer’s remand extended, wife released on bail

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — The magistrate’s court here today extended the remand order of an oil and gas company engineer by four days, beginning tomorrow, to facilitate investigations into alleged soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to RM361,000.

Magistrate Mohd Dinie Syazwan Ab Syukor allowed the remand extension until March 15 after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission filed an application in relation to the matter.

At the same time, the magistrate allowed the suspect’s wife to be released on a RM30,000 bail in one surety.

According to media reports, the 58-year-old engineer and his 49-year-old wife were detained on March 5 at their home in Shah Alam, Selangor.

The engineer, who was the project quality control and analysis manager, was alleged to have solicited and accepted the bribes from a sub-contractor as payment to appoint the sub-contractor’s company to carry out testing work on pipes installed at the Sabah Ammonia Urea Project in Sipitang, Sabah about three years ago.

It was reported those payments were deposited into the suspect’s personal account and his wife’s company account. — Bernama