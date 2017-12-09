Corporations, private agencies urged to uphold anti-corruption, integrity practices

Datuk Akhbar Satar from Transparency International Malaysia speaks during the forum by IDEAS Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Dec 9 — Corporations and private agencies in the country are urged to emphasise on the upholding of anti-corruption and integrity practices that are being seriously implemented by the public sector.

Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) president, Datuk Akhbar Satar said such a culture could enhance the confidence of investors, especially from abroad to expand their business in the country.

He said according to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiner (ACFE) report, any corporate company that did not practise a culture of anti-corruption and integrity could cause them to incur losses in profit of up to 5 per cent.

“As such, practiscing a culture of integrity and anti-corruption is clearly evident in the success of any company as it can create a more respected and favourable working environment,” he told Bernama here today.

“For example, Top Glove Corporation Berhad (Top Glove), takes very seriously the culture of integrity and anti-corruption practices and has been awarded the International Standard Standard Certificate ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System,” he said, adding that the company should become a guide for other corporate bodies in curbing immoral activities.

Akhbar said the latest action by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to track down those who gave bribes was the best way to curb corruption in the country because without the giver, there would be no receiver.

Meanwhile Top Glove managing director, Lee Kim Meow said his company would continue to cooperate with the government and related parties in curbing corruption as well as promoting integrity practices to any organisations that dealt with them.

He said measures taken by his company was in line with the government’s desire for a developed nation in which all parties must play a role in curbing corrupted practices besides nurturing a culture of anti-corruption and integrity practices starting from young.

Earlier Akhbar and Lee attended the TG Integrity Run 2017 event, organised by Top Glove in collaboration with TI-M for the first time, in conjunction with International Anti Corruption today to raise awareness of its employees, customers and vendors on the importance of anti-corruption and integrity practices. — Bernama