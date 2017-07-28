Corporate sector involvement in schools welcomed, says deputy minister

BATANG KALI, July 28 — The Education Ministry welcomes the active involvement of the corporate sector in development of schools in Malaysia, said its Deputy Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan, He said such smart partnership was not just for infrastructure-building but also other aspects such as education, welfare and so on.

“We have more than 10,000 schools, and of these, 2,000 are secondary schools, so all types of aid can be given to them, especially those in the rural areas.

“Maybe there are companies which want to improve the electricity supply, upgrade the fields and paint the buildings. There are so many ways to help. Just communicate with the ministry and we will give you the list of the schools and inform you what kind of help is needed,” he said.

Kamalanathan was speaking to reporters after closing the ‘Samsung Employee Volunteer Programme’ at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Syed Mashor here today.

He said the ministry would always hep provide basic needs to the schools which needed them, but urged this collaborative effort which would benefit all parties. — Bernama