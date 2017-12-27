Cops uncover possible new lead in JB murder case after white BMW found

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the recovery of the car was a positive step in investigations as the car was among one of the two murder weapons used. — Picture by Roslan KhamisJOHOR BARU, Dec 27 — Investigation into the brutal assault-cum-murder of 44-year-old loan shark Tan Aik Chai in Taman Pelangi ten days ago have taken a new twist following the recovery of the car used in the incident.

It is understood that investigators have identified that the white BMW 5-Series car used by the suspects is a registered vehicle, and they will be probing a connection between its legal owner and car theft syndicates.

The syndicate members, some who are car repossessors, are believed to have “sold” the car to the suspects and investigators are keen to establish this link.

Sources familiar with the ongoing probe said initial investigations revealed that the 55-year-old owner was indeed the legal owner of the car and had also lodged a police report in Ipoh, Perak on December 18 to deny he had any links to the case.

“The special investigations task force will be quizzing the car owner who is based in Kampong Bercham in Ipoh, Perak on his relationship with the car.

“Investigators are also keen to look into the background of the car owner as he is said to be a labourer and it does not add up that he is using a car with a RM230,000 market value,” the sources told Malay Mail today.

Yesterday, investigators recovered the white BMW 5-Series car after receiving a tip-off from the public at 3pm.

The car, stripped off its registration number plates, was found by the special investigations task force abandoned at a palm oil plantation in Ayer Baloi, Pontian.

The on-location police forensics team managed to confirm that the car, a 2015 BMW 520d bearing registration WB79L, was a legally registered car and the stamped numbers was not tempered with. Its roadtax is also valid until November 6 next year.

Earlier today, Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the recovery of the car was a positive step in investigations as the car was among one of the two murder weapons used, the other being the knife which is yet to be found.

“Police will also revisit investigations into the ownership of the car by interviewing the owner as investigations revealed that the car was legally registered and not a stolen or a scrapped car,” he said.

Sources believed that the car owner may be used by the syndicates to apply for a car loan through forged documents and the car would be leased out so the “new” owners would continue to service the loan’s monthly installments without changing ownership.

“Another possibility was that the car had missed several months worth of installments and was due to be repossessed, but the car repossessors had leased it out to interested parties for a fee,” said the sources, adding that the car had indeed missed several months of installments with a local bank.

Checks by Malay Mail revealed that the syndicates are basically brokers who look for interested parties to continue to service a car’s monthly installments for a fee, with the understanding that the vehicle’s ownership will not be changed until the tenure is up.

Normally, car repossessors and underworld gang members are linked to this trade as a means of “assisting” the car owners who cannot afford their monthly installments due to financial constraints.

For a car repossessor to legally seize and return a car, a lot of documentation is needed and the fee is dependent upon how many missed installments that the owner had defaulted on.

Currently, there are several options where the common ones offered by car repossessors, popularly called Mat Repo, was to purchase a car sticker for RM250 with a monthly fee of RM100 for the owner to continue using the vehicle without the threat of it being repossessed.

Another method was to offer the vehicle to interested parties through the ‘sambung bayar’ or loan continuation route where the new owners will have to settle the pending amount as down payment plus a fee and continue the monthly loan.

This contravenes Section 38 of the Hire-Purchase Act 1967 as any vehicle under hire-purchase cannot be re-leased to another party.