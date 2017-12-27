Cops track down white BMW used in JB murder

Johor police detectives checking the abandoned BMW 5-Series at a palm oil plantation in Ayer Baloi, Pontian yesterday. — Picture by Roslan KhamisJOHOR BARU, Dec 27 — The police have recovered the white BMW 5-Series that was involved in the brutal assault-cum-murder of 44-year-old loan shark Tan Aik Chai in Taman Pelangi ten days ago.

The car, that was stripped off its number plates, was found abandoned at a palm oil plantation in Ayer Baloi, Pontian yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said police immediately dispatched a team to the location after receiving a report that the car was found at 3pm by the public.

“The police forensics team later identified the white BMW 5-Series as the car that was used to run over the victim twice in Taman Pelangi on December 17,” he said at the Johor police contingent headquarters here, referring to Tan.

Mohd Khalil said the recovery of the car was a positive step in investigations as the car was among one of the two murder weapons used, the other being the knife which is yet to be found.

“Police will also revisit investigations into the ownership of the car by interviewing the owner in Ipoh, Perak as investigations revealed that the car was not a stolen or a scrap car,” he said.

Present was Johor Criminal Investigations Department chief Datuk Azman Ayob and Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais.

Mohd Khalil said the police are making efforts to also track down the remainder three male suspects — including the prime suspect — who were directly linked to the murder.

“However, we have recently nabbed the 15th suspect in connection with case,” he said, adding that the male suspect has been remanded to assist investigators as the probe progresses.

The latest arrest brings the total suspects to 15 people who were arrested in connection with the case.

From investigations by the state police special task force and Bukit Aman teams, three male and one female suspects are expected to be released.

Mohd Khalil said the remaining 11 suspects, consisting of eight men and three women, are still under investigation.

He said police may apply to extend their remand period once it expires this Saturday.

In a video of the December 17 murder that was recorded by a bystander, Tan was shown being assaulted next to a white BMW 5-Series by several people who then proceeded to run him over twice.