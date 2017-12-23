Cops to summon Isa Samad over Felda’s dubious Jln Semarak deal

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 23 — The police has confirmed that it would summon Tan Sri Isa Samad to facilitate a probe on the dubious ownership transfer of RM270 million plot in Jalan Semarak which belonged to Federal Land Development Authority (Felda).

State news agency Bernama reported Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim saying other parties would also be called up over the matter, besides the former Felda chairman.

“I have been informed that he is currently overseas. We will get his statement upon his return,” Noor Rashid told reporters here, referring to Isa.

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Samad told reporters on Thursday that the agency will exhaust all avenues to recover the land.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had yesterday ordered a detailed investigation to preserve the rights of Felda settlers.

Noor Rashid said a special task force has already been formed to investigate the matter, a day after Felda lodged a police report over the case on December 12.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 and Section 471 of the Penal Code for cheating and forgery of documents,” he reportedly said.

The issue came to light today after Berita Harian reported an anonymous source as alleging that Felda was at risk of losing over RM200 million from the suspicious land deal.

This is the latest scandal involving the agency following the arrest and remand of former chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in October.

Isa was investigated following a boardroom tussle with Felda Global Ventures Holding chief executive Datuk Zakaria Arshad, who was suspended but has since returned to the post.