Cops to set up special team to probe ‘pawn-my-car’ scheme

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The police are to set up a special team to look into every police report made by victims who were allegedly cheated by a 'Pawn-My-Car' scheme company in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said the team would comprise Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor, Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat, District Police chiefs and investigating officers.

“I will personally chair the special team meeting next Monday,” he said at a press conference on the 24th Departmental Review of the Joint Malaysia-Thailand Working Committee Meeting on Criminal Activities here yesterday.

Noor Rashid called on the owners of the vehicles, who were victims, to be patient and to let the police to carry out investigations before proper action was taken.

“We need to examine each agreement signed between the vehicle owner and the company so that a fair decision can be made.

“So, all victims are asked to be patient because the police will take action and ensure that the parties involved will be assisted under the law,” he said.

On July 10, about 30 car owners with several Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) activists allegedly broke the company’s vehicle store gate locks with the intention of retrieving their vehicles, resulting in a commotion.

PPIM was also reported to have claimed that the police did not take action over the complaints by the victims of the company. Subsequently, an executive of the company also lodged a police report on the same day.

On a different issue, Noor Rashid said the three-day 24th Departmental Review of the Joint Malaysia-Thailand Working Committee Meeting on Criminal Activities which ended today emphasised security issues in border areas including terrorism, firearms trafficking, drug trafficking and cyber-crime. — Bernama