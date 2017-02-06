Cops to record Tengku Adnan’s statement over Penang ‘neglect’ remarks

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor confirmed the police had contacted him over his alleged neglect of Penang Malays remarks. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said today he has been contacted by the police following a DAP complaint over his remarks over the alleged neglect of Penang Malays.

The Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general added that he has agreed to have his statement recorded by the police, national newswire Bernama reported.

“Police will come to me or I will meet them to give a statement. No problem,” he was quoted telling reporters at his ministry’s Chinese New Year open house here earlier.

However, he did not indicate when the meeting with the police would take place.

According to Bernama, the police complaint against Tengku Adnan was filed by Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng today urging for clarification on the minister who allegedly said the Malay community in Penang had been neglected by the DAP-led state government.

The remark was an elaboration to Tengku Adnan’s prior comment on February 1 in a radio interview with BFM that he wished to expand the federal territories to Penang, Langkawi in Kedah and parts of Malacca.

The minister today accused the federal Opposition of deliberately zooming in only on his remarks concerning the Malays, insisting that he had previously said that “all races” were neglected by the state government.

“I said all races are neglected in Penang. But they only picked up on the Malays. Please read my statement carefully.

“Furthermore, what I said was that I wished to make Penang, Langkawi, Pulau Tioman and Malacca [a part of the federal territories]. I never said I will only take Penang,” he was quoted saying further.

Tengku Adnan was previously reported saying his “wish” was a way to take care of the needs of the Malays in Penang who had purportedly been neglected by the state government, citing the high residential property prices there to back his argument.

So far, only Pakatan Harapan leaders have responded to Tengku Adnan’s idea, with DAP secretary-general and Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng saying the call to make an entire state federal territory is unconstitutional.

Leaders of the other states mentioned by Tengku Adnan have seemingly not weighed in on the matter.

Penang Umno leaders have said they will meet with the minister to discuss his suggestion further.