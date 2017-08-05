Cops to record statements over alleged plot to topple Najib

Deputy IGP Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said police will record statements from several individuals over allegations of a plot to topple the prime minister. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the police will record statements from several people over allegations of a plot to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Noor Rashid said police will call in the individuals relevant to the investigation to record their statements.

When The Star Online asked if it will include Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Noor Rashid said “Yes”.

Recently, former prime minister and former Umno president Dr Mahathir had claimed that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had come to see him soon after he was appointed as DPM to seek his (Dr Mahathir’s) blessings to topple Najib.

Zahid however has denied this and said that he had enough evidence in the form of recordings that the former leader was the one who suggested to him that the Prime Minister be brought down through a vote-of-no-confidence in Parliament at the time.

Both camps have lodged police reports regarding the matter.

The case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation.