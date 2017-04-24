Cops to question TV presenter for mocking Watson Nyambek’s dad

Watson Nyambek conducting a clinic for students of SMK Agama Igan in Mukah, Sarawak last year. — Picture courtesy of Watson NyambekKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Sarawak police will call in a television programme host after former national sprinter Watson Nyambek lodged a report against him for allegedly mocking the name of the ex-athlete's father.

According to The Star Online news portal, Sarawak CID chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Dev Kumar confirmed both Watson’s report and the resultant investigation.

“We have classified the case under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult to provoke a breach of the peace,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

“We will be bringing in the presenter and the producer of the show for questioning.”

The offence is punishable with no more than two years' imprisonment upon conviction.

In a segment of the “Sukan Tak Sentral” comedy programme last week, presenter Azizul Ammar Abu Hassan made bleating noises when pronouncing the name of Watson's father.

Azizul and the show's producers have since apologised.