Cops to probe teacher who allegedly punched parent during school registration

Pupils attending their first day of school in Kuala Kangsar in this file picture taken on January 12, 2015. The police are launching an investigation in a report that a teacher punched a parent during a school registration session today. — Picture by K.E. OoiSIMUNJAN, Jan 2 — The father of a secondary school student here was allegedly hit by a teacher in an incident during school session registration this morning.

Simunjan police chief DSP Zamzuri Mohamad said prior to the incident, there was a misunderstanding between the two of them over the name list for registration.

He said initial investigations found the student’s father was unhappy as the name list was not put on display to facilitate the registration process.

“The incident at 9.30am took place during registration session. The student’s father was punched by a teacher.

“The victim later lodged a report at the Simunjan police station and was sent to the hospital for treatment,” he said when contacted this evening.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code. — Bernama