Last updated Tuesday, January 03, 2017 11:20 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Cops to probe teacher who allegedly punched parent during school registration

Monday January 2, 2017
07:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Startups take aim at dronesThe Edit: Startups take aim at drones

The Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your MazdaThe Edit: SKYACTIV ‘Jinba Ittai’ — being at one with your Mazda

The Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 millionThe Edit: ‘Sherlock’ opener pulls 8.1 million

The Edit: Volvo overtaken in SwedenThe Edit: Volvo overtaken in Sweden

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Pupils attending their first day of school in Kuala Kangsar in this file picture taken on January 12, 2015. The police are launching an investigation in a report that a teacher punched a parent during a school registration session today. — Picture by K.E. OoiPupils attending their first day of school in Kuala Kangsar in this file picture taken on January 12, 2015. The police are launching an investigation in a report that a teacher punched a parent during a school registration session today. — Picture by K.E. OoiSIMUNJAN, Jan 2 — The father of a secondary school student here was allegedly hit by a teacher in an incident during school session registration this morning.

Simunjan police chief DSP Zamzuri Mohamad said prior to the incident, there was a misunderstanding between the two of them over the name list for registration.

He said initial investigations found the student’s father was unhappy as the name list was not put on display to facilitate the registration process.

“The incident at 9.30am took place during registration session. The student’s father was punched by a teacher.

“The victim later lodged a report at the Simunjan police station and was sent to the hospital for treatment,” he said when contacted this evening.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline