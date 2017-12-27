Cops to meet Isa Samad over Felda Jalan Semarak land transfer next week

File picture of former FGV chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Police will call on Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad next week in its probe into the murky ownership of a plot of land on Jalan Semarak here that is being developed for a Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) project, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Noor Ibrahim said today.

The deputy Inspector-General of Police said investigations were being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“We will call him as he is alleged to have vested interest in the investment process,” Noor Rashid told reporters after a police function at the Bukit Aman police headquarters here.

He said police have recorded statements from five witnesses, including those in Felda and the Land Office so far and obtained relevant documents from the Company Commissions of Malaysia.

Noor Rashid added that the police will review the investigation details and priority will be given to the statement recorded from the complainant, a high ranking Felda officer who lodged the first report.

The land title transfer is believed to have occurred after the plantations giant’s subsidiary, Felda Investment Corporation, appointed a local company as the main developer on June 3, 2014, and awarded it full power of attorney to develop the land.

Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad who replaced Mohd Isa as Felda chairman, lodged a police report on the matter on December 12.