Cops to identify body found during SAR operation after US warship collision

Khalid said following the discovery of the body, the US Seventh Fleet confirmed that the body was not that of any of its missing sailors.— Bernama picSEREMBAN, Aug 25 ― Malaysian police will investigate on the dead body found by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) on Tuesday during a search and rescue operation for missing sailors of the American Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, to find out the identity and cause of death.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said following the discovery of the body, the US Seventh Fleet confirmed that the body was not that of any of the missing sailors.

“The body was handed over to us and it is our responsibility to investigate any body found in our national waters to identify the cause of death.

“Perhaps the person did not die within our national boundaries but the body was swept away to our waters. However, we still need to investigate,” he told reporters after making a working visit to the Negeri Sembilan state police contingent, here, today.

Meanwhile, in its latest update, the US Seventh Fleet confirmed the discovery of the body of 22-year-old Kenneth Aaron Smith, from New Jersey, a Class 3 electronics engineer onboard the USS John S. McCain which collided with a merchant ship, Alnic MC, in the waters off Teluk Ramunia, Kota Tinggi, Johor at 5.30am on Monday.

In the collision, five sailors were injured and 10 others fell into the sea and went missing. ― Bernama