Cops to extend remand against 18 Gang 24 suspects

KLANG, April 24 — The remand order against 18 people, including 13 students, has been extended for another three days beginning tomorrow to facilitate investigation on their involvement in the Gang 24 secret society.

The order was issued by Magistrate Nor Asma Ahmad today.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 25, and represented by lawyer Gerard Lazarus, had been in remand for four days and the order expired today.

Besides the students, others included mechanics and security guards.

They were arrested after videos of a group causing ruckus in front of a school in Klang went viral.

Meanwhile, 11 other students, aged between 15 and 16, who were arrested last Friday over the same case, had been released.

At the court today, a commotion broke out when family members of the suspects attempted to prevent media members from covering the case. — Bernama