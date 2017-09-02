Cops to examine CCTV footage in probe into Lance Corporal’s death

Last Thursday, Lance Corporal Valentino Mesa who was on duty alone at Pinggiran USJ police station was found dead with slash wounds and shot at close range by a member of the Mobile Patrol Vehicle who had completed his rounds. ― Picture via Facebook/DTTBSHAH ALAM, Sept 2 — Police are looking at closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings of several premises near Pinggiran USJ police station, the location Lance Corporal Valentino Mesa was slashed and shot dead while on duty last Thurday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said police were confident of finding new leads through CCTV footage to assist investigations.

“However the information and recordings would not be revealed as it was still in the initial stage of investigations,” he told reporters after attending a sacrifice ritual in conjunction with Aidiladha here today.

He also hoped the people would stop speculating on the case and to give space to police to conduct their probe.

Mazlan also declined to comment when asked whether police had found the weapon used as well as the motive in the case.

“I am also denying that the victim’s pistol had been found. If found, I myself will be issuing a statement. I am also giving assurance whatever warrants an arrest , we will do so,” he said.

Last Thursday, Valentino who was on duty alone at Pinggiran USJ police station was found dead with slash wounds and shot at close range by a member of the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) who had completed his rounds.

Following that, a 34-year-old factory worker was called to give his statement on the night after the incident and he had been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations. — Bernama