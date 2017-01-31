Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 11:59 pm GMT+8

Cops: Teenagers found dead in car suffered heatstroke

Tuesday January 31, 2017
11:30 PM GMT+8

KOTA BARU, Jan 31 ― The two teenagers found dead in a car in Kampung Panchor, Kemumin, here yesterday had suffered heatstroke, according to the police.

This was established by the post-mortem, said Kelantan Police chief Datuk Dr Ab Rahman Ismail.

He said the Chemistry Department would investigate how the boys, Mohamad Sharul Nizam Hasbullah and Nik Muhammad Hafiz Nik Zamzam, both 18, suffered from the condition.

“Police will also conduct an investigation into the claim by the father of one of the boys that he saw a third person in the car before the police report on his missing son was made on Saturday,” he told reporters at the State Police headquarters here today.  

Ab Rahman said the case was now classified as sudden death but an investigation would still be conducted to determine whether there was foul play. 

Yesterday, police received a report from members of the public who spotted the bodies in a Perodua Kelisa car in front of a house at 5.55am.

It was reported that an initial investigation revealed that there were no injuries on the bodies. ― Bernama

