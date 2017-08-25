Cops taking ‘special’ measures in dealing with hotspot schools

Bukit Aman Community Security and Crime Prevention Department’s Community Policing assistant director Datuk Zainal Abu said the department was collaborating with the Education Ministry over the issue. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriBALIK PULAU, Aug 25 ― The police have taken several special measures to address problems in hotspot schools identified nationwide.

Bukit Aman Community Security and Crime Prevention Department’s Community Policing assistant director Datuk Zainal Abu said the department was collaborating with the Education Ministry over the issue, under the National Blue Ocean Strategy.

“The list of ‘hotspot’ schools had been identified through discussions between the police and the Ministry of Education last June, and immediate measures were taken to address the problem with the teachers, as well as to give more attention to the schools.

“This does not mean we do not pay attention to schools which are not in the list, only that we give more attention to the schools in the list to contain the problems, to control and identify the beginning, so that it does not continue to spread,” he told reporters after the Visionary Youth Programme at the White Resort PLKN Camp here, today.

The five-day programme involving 200 problematic students from 10 schools in Penang and Perlis was launched by Penang Police chief Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye.

Zainal was commenting on the list of 402 ‘hotspot’ schools nationwide submitted by the Ministry of Education to the police for further action. ― Bernama