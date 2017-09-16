Cops: Stop spreading viral message with details of tahfiz school fire

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh (centre) at the press conference in Kuala Lumpur, September 16, 2017 ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― Anyone who circulates a viral message with details on an ongoing investigation of Thursday’s fatal fire at a tahfiz school will face a criminal investigation, police warned today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh urged the public to not to spread the information on the case.

“I ask everyone to stop spreading the message which has gone viral because it will affect the investigation and it will also affect the process in court,” he said during a press conference here.

“I wish to give a warning, anybody that circulates that information can be investigated under Section 203 of the Penal Code,” he said.

The act of illegally disclosing information is punishable under Section 203A with a maximum one-year jail or fine below RM1 million or both.

The message that has been made viral is believed to be linked to the deadly pre-dawn fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school in Kuala Lumpur, where 23 persons ― 21 boys aged six to 17 and two teachers aged 25 and 26 ― died.

Six students and one member of the public were injured during the incident and are receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Acting on security footage that was made available to the police, Amar said seven teenage suspects were identified and arrested from 6pm yesterday until 2.15am today.

All seven will be remanded for seven days for ongoing investigations from today until September 22, with the case to be investigated under the Penal Code’s Section 435 for mischief by fire and Section 302 for murder.

The offence under Section 435 is punishable by a maximum 14-year jail and fine, while the offence of murder is punishable by death.



