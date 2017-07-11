Cops still probing Thaqif’s death, but tahfiz school insists case closed

Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi’s body is taken to a van after an autopsy at the Hospital Sultan Ismail. Thaqif died on April 26. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 11 ― Johor police said today it will continue its investigation into the death of Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, who died amid allegations of abuse at his Johor religious school.

The Star Online cited newly-appointed Johor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Azman Ayob saying that the investigation papers will still be forwarded to the deputy public prosecutor to seek advice on the case, after the Health Ministry’s autopsy found the boy died from leptospirosis, better known as rat urine disease.

“The case is still on-going and there is no such thing that it will be closed, as claimed by certain parties,” the policeman was quoted saying.

Malay daily Utusan Malaysia separately reported on its website today the Islamic school where Thaqif studied that the case is now closed following leptospirosis finding.

Its principal, Mohammad Afdhaluddin Ismail, claimed that the autopsy report proved that there was no such abuse in the tahfiz school.

“We thank Allah, because this case is seen as over after the medical statement showed the truth, but at the same time we express our sadness over the illness that befell the deceased,” he was quoted saying.

Despite the principal’s claim, the report did not cover the existence of alleged abuse in the school, but had only revealed that Thaqif died from leptospirosis and not from injuries.

The school said the assistant warden involved was still suspended, and his position in the school would only be finalised following the conclusion of the case.

It also denied organising any outdoor activities near bodies of water since January 27 when the deceased started school until his exit on March 31.

The 29-year-old assistant warden at Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Jauhar — a religious school based in Kota Tinggi, Johor, that teaches the memorisation of the Quran — had allegedly beaten Mohamad Thaqif on the soles of his feet with a rubber hose.

The boy was allegedly abused on March 24, but was only taken to hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, where he was found to have massive bacterial infection in all his limbs and kidney failure.

He then had both legs amputated below the knee and had been scheduled for surgery to amputate his right forearm, but died on April 26 before it could take place.