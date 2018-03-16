Cops shoot two robbers dead at Templer forest hideout

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― The police shot dead early today two robbers who had used the Templer forest reserve in Rawang as their hideout and place to store their loot from robberies and house break-ins.

The men, in their 30s, were killed in a shootout with the police who conducted a raid on their jungle tent at about 4.30am following a tip-off, said Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat.

“When they realised the presence of the police, the robbers attacked the raiding policemen who were forced to open fire in self-defence.

“The robbers had put up the tent for use as their hideout and to store their loot,” he said when contacted.

Fadzil said the latest break-in was last Wednesday at a house in the Templer area.

He said that with the death of the robbers, the police were able to solve at least 18 cases of robbery and house break-in in the Templer area since 2016 that involved RM360,000.

“The robbers had been staying in the jungle for three to four months and were well-versed with the terrain and escaped detection by the public or authorities,” he said.

Asked whether any others were involved in the cases, he said the police were looking into the matter. ― Bernama