Cops shoot dead two criminals in Seremban

SEREMBAN, March 6 ― The police have shot dead two suspected criminals following a shoot-out between a police squad and the thugs at Persiaran Ainsdale Selatan here at 3.15am today.

Negri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin confirmed the shooting.

“The police will hold a press conference this afternoon to provide the details,” he said when Bernama contacted him. ― Bernama