Cops seized drugs worth over RM189m last year

The police busted a drug lab and seized RM4.5 million worth of drugs and arrested four suspects in this file picture taken on February 19, 2014. ― Picture by K.E. OoiTELUK INTAN, Jan 5 — A total of RM189.85 million worth of drugs, involving 182,962 cases nationwide, were seized by Bukit Aman’s (Federal Police) Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) last year.

The squad also detained 200,586 people for various drug-related offences and uncovered 26 drug laboratories during the same period, in its continous efforts to combat drug trafficking activities in the country.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff said the total number of arrests increased by 10 per cent compared to 182,787 arrests in 2015.

“Police have seized 5,563.8kgs of various types of drugs; 2.996 million pills; 285,793.03 litres of liquid type drugs; 46,339.59kg ketum leaves; and 25 ganja (marijuana) trees,” he told a press conference at the Hilir Perak District Police headquarters here today.

Also present were Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan, State CID chief SAC Datuk Gan Tian Kee and Hilir Perak police chief ACP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad.

Mohd Mokhtar said of the number of individuals arrested, 192,663 people were locals and 7,923 foreigners.

Of the figures, 21,178 people were arrested for supplying drugs, 51,421 people for drug possession while 127,987 people tested positive for the drugs, he added.

“Each category recorded an increase, 15 per cent for suppliers, 24 per cent (for individuals possessing drugs) and four per cent (those who tested positive) compared to 2015.

“Meanwhile, the arrests and action taken on traffickers under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Preventive Measures) 1985 increased from 854 cases to 1,014 cases during the corresponding period,” said Mohd Mokhtar.

He also said the number of arrests made on students of Higher Learning Institutions rose by 43 per cent to 539 last year, compared to 378 in 2015.

“A total of 112 students were detained under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (trafficking) in contrast to 41 students in 2015.

“Drug abuse cases among school students is also alarming with 448 cases recorded last year,” said Mohd Mokhtar.

He said last year alone, police seized 121 firearms, 1,405 bullets, two hand grenades, three man-made hand grenades, and a mortar bomb from the suspects. — Bernama