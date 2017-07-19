Cops seize samurai sword, nab 23 in ‘Ops Cantas’ in Kedah

PENDANG, July 19 — A samurai sword and a knife were among the items seized in an integrated anti-drug operation dubbed ‘Ops Cantas’ at a drug den in an oil palm estate in Air Putih, here yesterday.

National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) acting district chief Nazir Kassim said 23 suspected drug addicts who came to the den to get their fix and supplies were nabbed during the six-hour operation which began at 6 am.

He said those detained aged between 17 and 55 years, including a Siamese woman in her 30s.

“We believe the samurai sword was for the addicts to defend themselves against outsiders. We have seized the weapons for further action,” he said here today.

All of the suspects were taken to the Pendang AADK office for screening and 22 of them were tested positive for opiate and methamphetamine, he said adding that one who was tested negative for drugs was released unconditionally.

Meanwhile, he said in similar operations in Pokok Sena and Kota Setar, 20 people were nabbed, 18 of who were tested positive for drugs.

“The AADK will not stop combating drug abuse and we call on the public to keep informing us, so that we can arrest all those drug addicts and send them for rehabilitation,” he added. — Bernama