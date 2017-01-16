Cops seize drugs, air rifle and bearing bullets from house in Gemas Felda settlement

TAMPIN, Jan 16 — Police arrested two men, aged 24 and 32, in a raid on a house at Felda Jelai 3, Gemas near here yesterday.

Tampin police chief Supt Hamazah Ab Razak said in a raid by its Narcotics Division at 11.45pm, police seized two plastic packets and one straw tube believed to be filled with heroin weighing a total of 19.15 gm that were placed in a small metal box, as well as six packets of syabu weighing 5.55 gm.

“Both suspects who tested positive for Methamphetamine are being held at the Tampin Police Headquarters,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the case was being investigated under Sections 39B and 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Hamazah said police also detained a 20-year-old man at a house at Felda Jelai 2, Gemas at 11pm.

“After doing a body check, police did not find any illegal items but upon inspection of the suspect’s closet, an air rifle and 92 bearing bullets were found.

“The suspect who tested positive for Methamphetamine led police to a room and took out a plastic packet which contained 0.03 gm of syabu hidden among clothings,” Hamazah said.

The case is also being investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1) of DDA, while, for the possession of an air rifle, the case is investigated under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960. — Bernama