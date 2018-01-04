Cops seeking two men for attempted heist on security van carrying RM100,000 cash

The damaged windshields of the van after two suspects attempted to rob it. ― Picture courtesy of PDRMPETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — Police are looking for two men in a Perodua Myvi that rammed into a security van in an attempt to rob it of RM100,000 in cash on Jalan Puchong here today.

Subang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Azlin Sadari said the heist attempt happened about 11.30am when the security van with its three occupants were making their way from Bukit Puchong towards Meranti Jaya when their vehicle was hit by the Myvi.

“The [van] driver stopped the vehicle at the roadside to discuss with one of the suspects who appeared agitated, and told the suspect he would be lodging a police report on the matter,” the senior policeman said.

He added that the security van was later hit twice by the same Myvi car when it reached an intersection further down the road.

The two men said to be in their 20s alighted from the Myvi and started hitting the windscreen and windows of the security van with hammers.

However, they failed to smash the reinforced glass and got back into their car and drove away.

Malay Mail understands the security van was transporting about RM100,000 in cash at the time.