Cops seek suspected arsonists

JOHOR BARU, Jan 12 — Police are in the midst of tracking down three men in connection with a fire at a shop in Jalan Dedap 18, Taman Johor Jaya, here yesterday.

Seri Alam police chief Supt Jokhiri Abd Aziz said the suspects, who are in their 20s, were found to have deliberately poured the front of the shop with petrol before setting it ablaze.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in front of the shop, which is owned by a 44-year-old woman, and went viral on social media, he said.

“We received the first information relating to the incident at 12.35am. Initial investigations found that only the roller shutter was burned,” he said in a statement here today.

The police also ruled out the possibility that the incident was related to any secret societies or Ah Long (loan sharks).

Jokhiri said those with information on the incident should contact the nearest police station or Johor Police Contingent Hotline at 07-2212999 or Seri Alam Police Hotline at 07-3864222. — Bernama