Cops seek public’s help to identify Cyberjaya murder victim

CYBERJAYA, Aug 12 — The body of an unidentified man clad in blood-stained clothes was found at a road-shoulder near a building in Persiaran Apec here yesterday.

Sepang police deputy chief Supt Barudin Mat Taib said the case was classified as murder.

He said no personal document was found on the victim’s body.

Those with missing family members or friends are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Megat Nazaruddin Megat Idris at 019-3883848 or the Sepang police headquarters at 03-87774222. — Bernama