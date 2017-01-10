Cops seek missing guardians of boy wandering in Penang

The boy who was found wandering alone. — Picture released by the policeGEORGE TOWN, Jan 10 — Police are seeking the parents or guardians of a four-year-old boy found trying to cross the busy Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah here this morning.

The boy, who is unable to tell the police his name or where he lives, was found at around 11.20am by a passer-by.

Northeast district police chief Asst Comm Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said a 26-year-old man noticed the boy alone in front of the Malvest building along Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah.

“He saw the boy trying to cross the road and appeared distraught but did not see any accompanying adults so he approached the child and talked to him,” Mior told reporters.

Mior said the boy could not talk coherently and the man then went around the area to ask if those around there knew the whereabouts of the boy’s parents but to no avail.

“The man brought the child to the Sungai Nibong police station and we believe he is around four years old,” he added.

The child is still at the police station and will be there until he is claimed by his parents or guardians.

“If nobody comes to claim him, he will be sent to the Welfare Department,” he said.

Mior appealed to the public who may know the child’s family or parents to contact the police immediately.