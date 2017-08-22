Cops seek info on attackers of Myanmar football supporters

File picture shows Malaysia’s striker N Thanabalan (centre) trying to snatch the ball from Myanmar goalkeeper Sann Sat (left) during their SEA Games 2017 match at the Shah Alam Stadium August 21, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Police are soliciting public tip-offs on the individuals behind an attack on two Myanma football supporters outside the Shah Alam Stadium yesterday.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Shafien Mamat confirmed that the two male victims were injured in the attack by several unidentified men at the stadium’s car park.

The two were part of a larger contingent of supporters who were leaving the stadium following the SEA Games match between Malaysia and Myanmar.

“Investigations and operations to locate and arrest the suspects are proceeding,” he said in a statement.

Members of the public with information on the attack may contact their nearest police station.

Shafien added that the investigation is being conducted under Section 148 of the Penal Code relating to rioting.

Malaysia defeated Myanmar 3-1 in the match and rose to the top of their group.