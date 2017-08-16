Cops seek Chinese national over S. Korean’s murder

KUANTAN, Aug 16 ― The police are looking for a Chinese national by the name of Sung Kyukseok to assist investigations into the murder of a South Korean woman at a hotel in Genting Highlands near here today.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Othman Nanyan said investigations revealed that Sung, 57, was a Chinese national, but born in South Korea.

“Those with information on Sung should contact Bentong Police Headquarters at 09-2222222 or the nearest police station,” he told reporters here.

The body of the 92-year-old woman was found in a toilet of the hotel room bundled in a blanket with her hands tied at 8.40am, about 17 hours after a male suspect armed with a knife entered her room.

The suspect was believed to have tied up and hit the victim and a local maid, before pulling the victim to the toilet and hit her again.

The suspect, who was believed to have a misunderstanding with the nonagenarian woman’s eldest child over a money-lending activity in Genting Highlands, was said to have fled at 7am after locking the victim inside the toilet.

“Investigations also revealed that the victim’s two mobile phones and cash and also the family car were missing,” he said. ― Bernama