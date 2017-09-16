Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Cops say tahfiz school fire probe ‘solved’ with arrests of seven teenagers

By Ida Lim

Saturday September 16, 2017
09:06 PM GMT+8

KL police chief Datuk Amar Singh shows the items that police seized including clothing and three helmets from the suspects of Thursday’s deadly fire at a tahfiz school. ― Picture by Ida LimKL police chief Datuk Amar Singh shows the items that police seized including clothing and three helmets from the suspects of Thursday’s deadly fire at a tahfiz school. ― Picture by Ida LimKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― The deadly tahfiz school fire case which killed 23 people on Thursday has been “solved” with the arrests of seven teenagers, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh declared today.

Amar said the seven teenagers aged 11 to 18 were nabbed in arrests from around 6pm on Friday until 2.30am today.

“With the arrests of these seven individuals, I can confirm that this case has been solved and no other suspects have to be arrested,” he said at a press conference at the KL police headquarters.

“This is a tragedy and I am happy we can solve it and can bring peace to the families,” he said, noting that the children who perished were aged six to 11.

He said the police have seized the shirts and pants that the suspects were wearing, as well as motorcycle helmets that they had used.

More to come

 

