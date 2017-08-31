Cops say body of policeman shot dead to be brought back to Sarikei tonight

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The body of Lance Corporal Valentino Mesa, 29, who was found dead, shot at close range and stabbed with a sharp object, at the Pinggiran Subang Jaya police station will be brought back to his hometown in Sarikei, Sarawak tonight.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Mohd Dilang, 33, said the body was scheduled to be flown back by Malaysia Airlines flight to the Sibu Airport at 7.45pm before being brought back to his village in Lubuk Besar, Sarikei.

“The whole family is shocked over this news, I am still unable to accept what has happened to him,” he told Bernama when met at the Forensic Department, Serdang Hospital to claim the remains after the post-mortem here today.

Mohd Dilang described his younger brother-in-law as a friendly policeman who was dedicated to his duties.

“Indeed he was close to family members, especially my son and he was always smiling and was a positive person,” he added.

The widow of Valentino, identified only as Rossi, who was also at the Serdang Hospital declined to be interviewed by reporters.

Meanwhile a colleague of the victim, who only introduced himself as Abang, said Valentino did not have any enemies and was friendly to everyone.

“He became our reference on any crime cases and he often gave advice to us, especially those from Sarawak working in the peninsula,” he said.

Valentino, who had served the force for seven years, was found lying prone at the enquiry counter of the police station, where he had been on duty.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said Valentino was found by members of a patrol unit that had returned to the station with the lights switched off at 3.25am. — Bernama