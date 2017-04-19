Cops rule out foul play in 11-year-old’s death in public pool

KUANTAN, April 19 — The police have classified the death of an 11-year-old boy at a public swimming pool in Indera Mahkota here yesterday as sudden death.

According to initial investigations, Mohd Najmi Safik Affendi who suffered from epilepsy drowned in the pool at Kompleks Wisma Belia, said Kuantan police chief, ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh.

He said the victim’s family members who witnessed the drowning incident said the boy had a seizure before falling into the pool about 5pm.

“The victim’s family (members) said Mohd Najmi suffered from epilepsy since young. As such, the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said when contacted here today.

Abdul Aziz said the Year Five pupil of SK Kampung Padang in Jalan Sungai Lembing here had gone to the pool with family members.

Mohd Najmi’s remains were buried at the Kampung Padang Muslim cemetery here. — Bernama