Last updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 7:55 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Cops rule out foul play in 11-year-old’s death in public pool

Wednesday April 19, 2017
06:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Ewan McGregor still feels the Force, ready to be Obi-Wan againThe Edit: Ewan McGregor still feels the Force, ready to be Obi-Wan again

The Edit: Listen to new Prince track ‘Deliverance’The Edit: Listen to new Prince track ‘Deliverance’

Singapore, Germany passports tie as world’s most powerfulSingapore, Germany passports tie as world’s most powerful

The Edit: Japan’s 100-hour overtime cap sparks angerThe Edit: Japan’s 100-hour overtime cap sparks anger

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUANTAN, April 19 — The police have classified the death of an 11-year-old boy at a public swimming pool in Indera Mahkota here yesterday as sudden death.

According to initial investigations, Mohd Najmi Safik Affendi who suffered from epilepsy drowned in the pool at Kompleks Wisma Belia, said Kuantan police chief, ACP Abdul Aziz Salleh.

He said the victim’s family members who witnessed the drowning incident said the boy had a seizure before falling into the pool about 5pm.

“The victim’s family (members) said Mohd Najmi suffered from epilepsy since young. As such, the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said when contacted here today.

Abdul Aziz said the Year Five pupil of SK Kampung Padang in Jalan Sungai Lembing here had gone to the pool with family members.

Mohd Najmi’s remains were buried at the Kampung Padang Muslim cemetery here.   — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline