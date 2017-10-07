Cops remand actor Boy Iman for three more days

Datuk Nuruliman A. Rahman, also known as the actor ‘Boy Iman’, is one of three suspects in the scam that has cost victims approximately RM6.2 million in losses. — Picture via Instagram/dbi_datodrboyimanSHAH ALAM, Oct 7 — The Magistrate’s Court here today granted another three-day remand on DBI Properties managing director, Datuk Noruliman A. Rahman starting today to facilitate investigation over fraud allegations involving RM6.2 million.

Senior assistant registrar, Nurhidayah Abd Mutalib issued the remand order at the Shah Alam Courts Complex here.

A two-day remand order was also issued against three other individuals including a woman, aged between 30 and 45, who are directors of Juta Kelulut Global Resources (SJKGR).

They are being remanded under Section 420 of the Penal Code to facilitate investigations in connection with the fraudulent sale of houses involving DBI Properties and Juta Kelulut Global Resources.

Noruliman, 37, who is also an actor known as Boy Iman, was remanded in Ampang for two days from October 3, before a two-day remand was issued at the Muar Magistrate’s Court, Johor beginning last Thursday.

All the suspects, who wore orange lock-up clothes, were handcuffed when they arrived at the court compound at about 10.16am accompanied by policemen.

Last Wednesday, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the number of reports related to property scam committed by DBI Properties and Juta Kelulut Global Resources had increased from 188 to 201.

He said the police would be calling in more individuals to assist in investigations. — Bernama