Cops reject Khalid Samad’s claim that Parliament rioters let off the hook

Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad (pictured) reportedly said that the suspects in the Parliament compounds assault were not in the lineup presented to him by police.— Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — All known suspects including a deputy minister’s son who allegedly took part in a riot within Parliament compounds were included in an identification parade, city police said today.

Responding to Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad who reportedly said yesterday that the culprits in the assault were not in the lineup presented to him by police, KL Police Chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said only one one person was not included as he was not yet identified.

Amar pointed out that of the 11 suspects believed to have taken part in the riot, Khalid was present when two were identified in a parade in December.

“All suspects arrested have taken part in the identification parade session including the deputy minister’s son meant (in the report), only one suspect has not been identified.

“The identification parade was conducted perfectly according to standard operating procedures that have been set and the identification parade was attended by lawyers from both sides,” he said in a statement.

Amar then described Khalid’s reported remarks as false, and urged the public not to believe these.

In a Malaysiakini report yesterday, Khalid said that none of the people who tried to attack him inside the Parliament compound in November was included in the identification parade.

He said the “main characters” including the son of Deputy Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman were not present.

On November 24, two men from a group of 10 people claiming to be from Umno Pasir Salak, attempted to attack Khalid outside the Parliament building just after he parked his car.

The attempted assault was in response to Khalid calling Tajuddin “sial”, which means damned or cursed, during the Dewan Rakyat proceedings.

Khalid used the term on Tajuddin in retort after the latter caused uproar in the House by calling Seputeh MP Teresa Kok as a “woman with a Kok”.