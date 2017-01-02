Cops record statements from group who climbed iconic Ipoh signboard (VIDEO)

Video showing a group of people climbing the 20-metre high ‘IPOH’ signboard went viral on social media for the past several days. — Screen capture from YouTube/Malaysia Viral VideoIPOH, Jan 2 — Police have recorded statements from eight people who allegedly climbed the iconic ‘Ipoh’ signboard in Jalan Kuala Kangsar here, which went viral over the past few days.

Ipoh police chief ACP Sum Chang Keong said the five men and three women, aged between 20 and 24 years, came to Kampung Tawas police station at 10am to have their statements recorded.

“(At press time,) The interrogation is still ongoing,” he told reporters here, today.

The case was being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code for committing an act which could endanger their personal safety and that of others.

If found guilty, the offenders could be jailed for not more than three months or fined RM500, or both.

Yesterday, police urged all the inviduals involved to come forward to assist in the investigations.

Images showing a group of people climbing the 20-metre high ‘Ipoh’ signboard went viral on social media for the past several days.

They were also shown lying in hammocks tied to the poles of the signboard frame.

Ipoh City Council (MBI) lodged a police report over the incident at Ipoh district police headquarters at 12.45am yesterday. — Bernama