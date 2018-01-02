Cops record statement from van driver of fatal JB accident

The student lying in a pool of blood after he was hit by a van in Johor Baru. — Picture via Facebook/ Harry CycloneKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Authorities have recorded the statement of a 54-year-old van driver who alleged struck a Form Four student as he was returning to school in Johor Baru.

Johor Baru Selatan police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain Jais said the incident happened after the student’s motorcycle crashed into a van at Kilometre 4, Jln Kebun The-Jln Tun Razak intersection near Danga City Mall around 1.40pm today.

“Initial investigation showed the deceased from the city was attempting to turn into Jln Kebun Teh Lama and the van from Skudai was headed towards the city.

“The driver escaped unscathed following the crash and was cooperative with the police,” he said.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Haikal Ahmad, 16, student of SMK Aminuddin Baki from Taman Cempaka, Johor Baru.

Shahurinain said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene after he sustained severe head injuries and has been sent to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for post-mortem.

Shahurinain said police would also investigate the theft of the deceased’s phone after next-of-kin confirmed the existence of the mobile device.

The case is being investigated under 41(1) of the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.



