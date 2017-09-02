Cops re-arrest wedding planner over new fraud reports involving RM20,000

The 35-year-old woman was re-arrested when the four police reports involving RM20,000 in losses were lodged against the suspect. — AFP picSHAH ALAM, Sept 2 — A wedding planner whose two-day remand for alleged fraud involving wedding packages ended yesterday, was re-arrested by the police on the same day to facilitate investigations into four new reports linked to the case.

About 2pm yesterday, the 35-year-old woman was re-arrested when the four police reports involving RM20,000 in losses were lodged against the suspect.

Shah Alam police chief, ACP Shafien Mamat said the suspect was released on police bail, about six hours later, adding that her passport was impounded.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a ‘Korban’ function held in conjunction with Aidiladha celebrations here today.

Shafien said initial investigations revealed that most of the police reports against the suspect, who also owned a bridal boutique, were lodged by soon-to-be married couples who had paid deposits.

“The couples became suspicious over the boutique’s services following a video on the boutique’s office being lambasted by a dissatisfied client, which went viral,” he said, adding that an investigation paper on the case was opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

On Aug 31, the Klang Magistrate’s Court issued a two-day remand order for the suspect to assist investigations into fraudulent wedding packages involving 100 couples and soon-to-be wed couples, with total losses estimated at about RM497,000. — Bernama