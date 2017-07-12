Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Cops raid stall selling dog meat in Sibu

Wednesday July 12, 2017
SIBU, July 12 ― Police raided a food stall here yesterday and arrested the trader for allegedly slaughtering dogs and selling the meat.

Sibu Police chief ACP Saiful Bahari Abdullah said the 54-year-old trader of the stall in Lorong Rambutan was picked up at 2.35pm by a police team from the Intelligence and Operations Division of the Criminal Investigation Department.

“The police also seized two pieces of dog meat. The case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code for killing or maiming an animal,” he said.

Saiful Bahari said the trader would be remanded to facilitate investigation. 

Officers from the Sibu Veterinary Services Department and Sibu Municipal Council had also joined the raid. ― Bernama

