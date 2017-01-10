Cops raid homestay turned into drug den, detain three suspects

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 10 — A homestay turned into a drug den for addicts and traffickers believed to be carrying out their activities around the district was raided by police on Sunday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief, Supt Rahmat Othman said in the 4.15am raid, two men including a private college student, 23, and a female factory worker, 28, were arrested.

Both the college student and 31-year-old man who was unemployed tested positive for amphetamine, he said in a statement, here, today.

Rahmat said upon checking the suspects, police found 12 plastic packets of drugs suspected to be syabu weighing 10.17 gm and cannabis weighing 1.31 gm.

Further inspection also found a black Jeep leather bag inside which was a plastic packet containing 0.23 gm of suspected syabu, he said.

All the suspects are being remanded for four days until Jan 12 to facilitate the investigation. — Bernama