Cops raid businessman’s apartment, seize drugs worth RM484,000

MALACCA, Jan 16 — Malacca police detained a businessman who is believed to be a drug trafficker and seized drugs worth RM484,000 after raiding an apartment at Bukit Baru, here yesterday.

Malacca police chief Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan said the 30-year-old suspect known as ‘Ah Tai’ was detained at 2.20am in Jalan Malacca Raya, here in a follow operation after an unemployed suspect known as ‘Topoi K’ was detained last Thursday.

“The raid was carried out following tip off from patrons of an entertainment outlet at the apartment. The apartment is believed to be used as ‘port’ for storing illegal items.

“Urine tests conducted proved negative,” he told reporters here today. Abdul Jalil said among drugs seized included 250 grammes of syabu, 3,500 ecstasy pills weighing 1,022 grammes and 7,500 eramin 5 pills weighing 2,100 grammes. Police also seized 48 plastic ‘Ribena’ bottles (12 litres) and 44 plastic ‘Ice Lemon Tea’ bottles (22 litres) believed to contain liquid ketamin.

Apart from drugs, police also seized a Mitsubishi Triton and Toyota Vellfire, Rolex watch and jewellery.

The case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama