Last updated Monday, January 16, 2017 6:05 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Cops raid businessman’s apartment, seize drugs worth RM484,000

Monday January 16, 2017
05:29 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Theresa May — Vogue cover starThe Edit: Theresa May — Vogue cover star

The Edit: See the Honest Trailer for ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’The Edit: See the Honest Trailer for ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’

The Edit: SE Asia’s first heart transplant patient dies at 76The Edit: SE Asia’s first heart transplant patient dies at 76

China loses patience with Trump, hits back with warningChina loses patience with Trump, hits back with warning

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MALACCA, Jan 16 — Malacca police detained a businessman who is believed to be a drug trafficker and seized drugs worth RM484,000 after raiding an apartment at Bukit Baru, here yesterday.

Malacca police chief Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan said the 30-year-old suspect known as ‘Ah Tai’ was detained at 2.20am in Jalan Malacca Raya, here in a follow operation after an unemployed suspect known as ‘Topoi K’ was detained last Thursday.

“The raid was carried out following tip off from patrons of an entertainment outlet at the apartment. The apartment is believed to be used as ‘port’ for storing illegal items.

“Urine tests conducted proved negative,” he told reporters here today.  Abdul Jalil said among drugs seized included 250 grammes of syabu, 3,500 ecstasy pills weighing 1,022 grammes and 7,500 eramin 5 pills weighing 2,100 grammes.  Police also seized 48 plastic ‘Ribena’ bottles (12 litres) and 44 plastic ‘Ice Lemon Tea’ bottles (22 litres) believed to contain liquid ketamin.

Apart from drugs, police also seized a Mitsubishi Triton and Toyota Vellfire, Rolex watch and jewellery.

The case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline