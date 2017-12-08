Cops probing Jerusalem protest under Peaceful Assembly Act

Protesters shout slogans and wave the Palestine flag during a protest near the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur against US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, on December 8, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The police confirmed today that it has kicked off investigations against a rally in front of the United States embassy in the capital earlier today protesting Washington’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Sinar Harian quoted Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif as confirming that the rally is being investigated under the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012.

“We will open investigation papers and probe according to the PAA after receiving police reports,” he reportedly said.

Mohamad Roy also did not discount the possibility of the police calling up several political leaders who attended the rally.

Among those who spearheaded the rally were Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, one of the wing’s executive committee members Datuk Armand Azha Abu Hanifah, and representatives from Islamist party PAS and other NGOs such as Malay rights group Perkasa.

The protest, which was held after the Muslim Friday prayers today saw several effigies of Trump burned, with protesters holding up anti-Zionist and pro-Palestine placards.